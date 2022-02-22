The Hubbard Arts Center, through the Derby Recreation Commission, will host a Crib Clinic from 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 24.
Each year in the U.S., thousands of babies die suddenly and unexpectedly – attributed to Sudden Unexpected Infant Death. This clinic will inform parents, grandparents and friends about the newest research and the best practices to keep infants safe and healthy.
New moms (within one year) and expectant moms will receive a portable baby crib upon completion of the requirements.
Cost for the clinic is $10. For more information or to register online, visit www.derbyrec.com.