Nearly a year after its original date, the Hubbard Arts Center will celebrate its grand opening on Aug. 28. The center was initially scheduled to open in the spring of 2020, but the pandemic forced the Derby Recreation Commission to shut down all facilities.
The building was able to open in the summer of last year, but the grand opening festivities were canceled. However, the postponement of the festivities gave the DRC some extra time to create a grand opening event.
“We are going to have more festivities than we were planning for the original grand opening,” Director of Programs Vanessa Buehne said. “It will be a big event with a lot of different activities to do throughout.”
The come-and-go event will last from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature various demonstrations that will display a wide variety of classes offered at the Hubbard Arts Center, such as speed painting, cooking and more.
“I think that people will be able to find something new or something they didn’t know about to enjoy that day,” Buehne said. “It is going to be very interactive, and there will be a lot of different things going on.”
Outside of the demonstrations, there will be plenty of other activities to enjoy, such as bounce houses, raffle drawings and free food. In addition, there will be make-it-take-it crafts and an opportunity to practice using a pottery wheel.
The grand opening will begin with a performance by American Idol contestant Makayla Brownlee, the winner of the inaugural Derby Sing-Off in 2019. The auditions for the 2021 Sing-Off, which will take place in October, will be held in The Cove during the event.
“We are definitely excited about the grand opening,” Buehne said. “There have been a number of people taking our programs. We are excited to let the community just come in and walk around to see what it is all about.”