With a new look – due to coronavirus – comes a new location for the annual Halloween Hullabaloo in Derby, which will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 17 at the Hubbard Arts Center (309 N. Woodlawn).
Kids and furry friends alike are encouraged to dress in costume and drive through the Hubbard Arts Center (in order to stay COVID-19 friendly) for Halloween treats at this year’s event. Individual goodie bags will be provided for both animals and humans.
The Halloween Hullabaloo drive-thru (similar to the USD 260 school lunch route, with visitors requested to enter on Bulldog Drive off of Madison) will also be decorated for the holiday. For more information on the event, visit the DRC Facebook page.