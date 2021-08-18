Following a year-long delay, the Hubbard Arts Center (309 N. Woodlawn) will be holding its grand opening on Aug. 28.
The come-and-go event will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and feature various demonstrations of classes offered by the center, such as speed painting, cooking and more.
Other activities featured will include bounce houses, raffle drawings and free food. There will also be make-it-take-it crafts and an opportunity to practice with the Hubbard Arts Center’s pottery wheel.
Additionally, inaugural Derby Sing Off winner and American Idol contestant Makayla Brownlee will perform at the grand opening, while auditions for the 2021 Derby Sing Off will be held in The Cove.