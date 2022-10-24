The Hubbard Arts Center is hosting a free event called “Happy Trees” to celebrate the 80th birthday of the late ‘80s icon Bob Ross from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 29.
Ross was an art instructor and host of the PBS television show, “The Joy of Painting.” His light-hearted nature and sheer love for painting made him a beloved icon. The Hubbard Arts Center is inviting members of the community to experience the similar joy of painting with the upcoming event.
“What Bob Ross was really all about was really the name of the show,” Hubbard Arts Center Art Director Aimee Geist said. “It didn’t matter if you were talented or not. Anybody can pick up a brush and follow along. It was about the actual joy of painting, and there is a joy in going through that process of putting paint on canvas. You may get better over time, or maybe you won’t, but that’s okay; Bob didn’t judge because it was really just about the painting process.”
The event falls on the exact birthday of Ross, and there will be several activities in honor of the iconic artist. There will be a Bob Ross dress-up contest, art-making opportunities, Ross-themed games and more.
Geist has also invited Bob Ross-certified instructor Derese McAbee from Pratt to host a Ross-style paint-along class at Hubbard, which has already been filled. McAbee has also lent a few of her paintings to the Hubbard Arts Center to have an exhibition of Bob Ross-style paintings created by McAbee.
The way Ross taught art in his shows helped pull viewers into a love for art, and Geist said hosting an event themed around his work is a good way to inspire a younger generation.
“There is a resurgence of popularity around Bob Ross, and I have always wanted to have a kind of event to celebrate some of the cool things he did,” Geist said. “It also introduces a new generation to him, so an event seems like a great fit to have here.”