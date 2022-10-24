Bob Ross Birthday

Art-making opportunities and more will be part of Hubbard Arts Center's "Happy Trees" event celebrating Bob Ross' birthday, which will be held Oct. 29.

 COURTESY

The Hubbard Arts Center is hosting a free event called “Happy Trees” to celebrate the 80th birthday of the late ‘80s icon Bob Ross from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 29.

Ross was an art instructor and host of the PBS television show, “The Joy of Painting.” His light-hearted nature and sheer love for painting made him a beloved icon. The Hubbard Arts Center is inviting members of the community to experience the similar joy of painting with the upcoming event. 

