A new quarterly event series is coming to the Derby Recreation Commission’s newest facility, the Hubbard Arts Center.
Friends and Family Day is set to launch on Saturday, Aug. 1 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The free event will allow the community to see various areas of the facility, while also highlighting “National Coloring Book” Day. Coloring activities will be available for families of all ages as well as make-it/take-it projects, an art exhibit and lunch from food trucks.
The announcement came at the Tuesday, June 9 DRC board meeting. With classes set to begin at the facility the week of June 15, the themed event series was launched to help bring in families that are interested in the day’s activities, but also showcase what the HAC will offer on a daily basis.