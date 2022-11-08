Howells Election

Husband and wife Jim and Leah Howell both won seats in the general election on Nov. 8 in county and state government. They see those roles as complementary and helping them best serve their constituents in Derby.

 JEFF COTT/INFORMER

While some state races remain to be determined, unofficial results have been reported for local races impacting Derby – with some familiar names set to take office once again. 

Running unopposed, Blake Carpenter (R) will once again serve District 81 while his interim replacement for the last legislative session – Leah Howell – won the other Derby seat in District 82. Howell (R) defeated Misti Hobbs (D) in the general election with 4,969 votes to Hobbs’ 2,629.

