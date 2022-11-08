While some state races remain to be determined, unofficial results have been reported for local races impacting Derby – with some familiar names set to take office once again.
Running unopposed, Blake Carpenter (R) will once again serve District 81 while his interim replacement for the last legislative session – Leah Howell – won the other Derby seat in District 82. Howell (R) defeated Misti Hobbs (D) in the general election with 4,969 votes to Hobbs’ 2,629.
At the county level, incumbent Jim Howell – Leah’s husband – was reelected to serve District 5 on the Sedgwick County Commission. Jim Howell (R) won the seat with 14,065 votes to challenger John McIntosh’s (D) 10,274.
While both have held office, this is the first time the Howells have campaigned in the same election year – understanding they now have a unique opportunity to represent Derby and Mulvane on two fronts and complement each other in their political service.
“I think respecting the roles of local government and state government and how we should be working together to do what is best in how we represent our people is key,” Leah said.
“I do think there’s a great opportunity for us to actually work together on some things because one of my responsibilities as a commissioner is to lobby the state for helping them understand some of our challenges here,” Jim said. “We are honored and humbled with the support of the people of our community and our district. We recognize this is a very special opportunity that the people entrusted to us.”
Having spoken with different city and county leaders leading up to the election, Leah noted she looks forward to taking some of their concerns up at the state level and truly working to represent District 82.
Moving forward, Leah noted she and her fellow legislators will need to get the “lay of the land” to determine initial priorities, but said there is one issue she expects to be addressed immediately in the next session.
“I know that one thing that is a very common theme that is important to all of us right now is what are the things that we can do to help relieve the burden of the economy, and what in a practical sense we can do here locally in Kansas,” Leah said. “That will be one focus moving forward for sure.”
Juvenile justice and mental health are other priorities Leah Howell outlined as she gets set to take office, noting she intends to focus her energies where she can make “effective change.”
Similarly, Jim Howell also pointed out the importance of mental health and efforts to bring a mental health hospital to the county and region.
With his reelection and prior years of experience, Jim Howell said he sees that as helping him move the county forward in his next term.
“At the end of the day, I’m not coming into this position trying to figure out how the county functions,” Jim said. “I think I have a great opportunity to really, truly lead the county into a new direction that’s going to be fantastic for our future.”
2022 general election results (Sedgwick County)
State Representative District 81
Blake Carpenter (R) – 4,108
State Representative District 82
Sedgwick County Commission District 5
John McIntosh (D) – 10,274
Mark R. Holland (D) – 54,923
David C. Graham (L) – 4,180
Bob Hernandez (D) – 59,888
Derek Schmidt (R) – 70,422
Scott J. Schwab (R) – 84,137
Jeanna Repass (D) – 57,175
Lynn W. Rogers (D) – 64,519
Steve Roberts (L) – 4,529
Steven Johnson (R) – 76,342