As the Sedgwick County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) prepares the county's next strategic plan, 5th District Commissioner Jim Howell will host a town hall with his constituents.
The town hall will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 at the Derby Public Library, 1600 E. Walnut Grove Rd.
The town hall will help Howell gather community feedback before com-missioners receive a final strategic plan in November.
“If anyone wants to help direct Sedgwick County, it’s important they share their opinions and understand these important issues,” Howell said.