Sedgwick County District 5 Commissioner Jim Howell officially took his Oath of Office in a special ceremony held Jan. 8. With the swearing in, Howell began his ninth year representing Derby, Mulvane and southeast Wichita on the county commission.
Additionally, the commission went through its annual reorganization of leadership to start the year at its Jan. 11 meeting. During that time, Howell was selected to serve as the next chair pro tem while District 1 commissioner Pete Meitzner was selected to serve as chairman.