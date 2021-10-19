A number of voting options remain open to Derby residents as election day approaches on Nov. 2.
Those wanting to cast their ballots early still have several opportunities to do so, with advanced voting being offered at Woodlawn United Methodist Church in Derby. Individuals wanting to complete early voting in person will be able to do so from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 30. Additionally, the Sedgwick County Election Office (510 N. Main, Wichita), will be open for early voting through Nov. 1. Voters can fill out their ballots during regular business hours (8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday), with early voting ending at noon on Nov. 1.
If individuals are voting by mail-in ballot, those ballots can be returned to the Sedgwick County Election Office, any advanced voting site, the ballot drop box at the Derby Public Library or at any polling site through election day.
Poll sites will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 2, with sites in Derby located at Pleasantview Baptist Church (1335 N. Buckner), Calvary Baptist Church (1636 E. Patriot Ave.), Woodlawn United Methodist Church (431 S. Woodlawn) and South Rock Christian Church (900 S. Rock Road).
For more election information and additional advanced voting locations outside Derby, visit www.sedgwickcounty.org/elections.