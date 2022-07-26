Given the growth Derby has seen in recent decades, and more projected in the years to come, local housing market needs persist.
In an effort to zero in on those needs, the city worked with RDG Planning and Design this year to create a housing needs study, with a draft presented in an open meeting at City Hall on July 20. RDG also recently completed a housing needs assessment for the state of Kansas within the past year.
With city staff noting a shortage of affordable housing in Derby, RDG formed a focus group a few months ago and analyzed data before presenting its initial findings last week.
Maintaining growth
Amy Haase, a principle with RDG, presented the findings to an engaged crowd at the July 20 meeting. Starting with growth, Haase noted that Derby has exhibited a healthy and sustainable growth rate of 1.5% annually over the past decade.
However, looking at housing stock available (both owned and rented) shows a clear need for more development. Currently, there are just over 9,500 units in Derby and sites such as Zillow and realtor.com show only 40 units available for sale.
“That’s not adequate when we think about the total units is about 9,500 units,” Haase said. “You should be well above that number.”
Using Derby’s annual growth rate for the past decade projects to a population just shy of 31,000 by 2030 – requiring a total of 12,100 housing units. To meet that demand, Haase said Derby would need to produce 200 units per year. Between single family, multifamily and duplex housing, the city has not developed that many units in a single year since 2017.
Finding stock
Affordability is also a key element to take into the equation. Owners/renters paying 30% (or less) of their income on housing on a monthly or annual basis is the target. In that regard, there is a surplus in ownership of affordable moderate homes ($125,000 to $199,000) in Derby – meaning owners who can afford higher priced homes are taking up that stock.
Knowing construction costs continue to push moderate home prices up, and the demand remains for lower-cost units, Haase noted upward mobility may be a key in freeing up that more affordable stock.
“We fully realize that we will not probably be able to produce a lot of ownership options that are priced below $250,000, but we know those homes exist here in the community,” Haase said. “I always like to emphasize our best source of affordable housing is the housing that has already been built. We’re never going to be able to build that house at that same price again.”
Families moving into Derby and retirees looking to downsize remain some of the biggest markets for those affordable moderate homes. However, Haase said diversity (i.e., duplexes, townhomes, accessory dwelling units, etc.) on the market will be critical in addressing the housing needs.
The study also showed a need for more low-cost rental units and senior housing remains in high demand. Diversity is an important factor because of the limited space to build on around Derby.
“If we’re going to go out and start building 200 units a year, do we even have enough lots to do that?” Hasse said. “That would be one of the challenges.”
Expanding the toolbox
Looking at ways to address the development challenges, Haase noted Derby has started to take action – updating its zoning ordinances in 2022 and supporting some newer demonstration projects.
Other efforts Haase recommended include forming partnerships – with nonprofit developers and employers looking to expand their workforce – and looking at new tools to promote development. Haase specifically pointed to the Rural Housing Incentive District that Derby just recently became eligible to utilize.
An RHID operates by allowing communities to use tax dollars from a development to reimburse developers for new infrastructure costs incurred. Haase pointed out that could help
support product and price diversity in Derby.
City Manager Kiel Mangus asked if a cost benefit analysis had been done for infill development. Haase noted that is typically done to establish a land bank (another development tool), but Derby does not have enough vacant lots to warrant that.
Questions were also raised by members of the public about the feasibility for Derby to expand north and east given proximity to McConnell Air Force Base. Derby’s comprehensive plan does outline growth in those areas, while Haase also noted it’s important to think about utilities. She also said product diversity – like smaller lots, attached units, etc. – could help address some of the related concerns and play into the city’s bigger picture needs.
“We see that Derby has experienced some really good growth over the last few years,” Haase said, “but production probably has not kept up with demand as vacancy rates have remained very low.”