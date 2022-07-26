Housing Needs 1

An analysis presented on July 20 showed a diverse need in the housing market around Derby.

 

Given the growth Derby has seen in recent decades, and more projected in the years to come, local housing market needs persist.

In an effort to zero in on those needs, the city worked with RDG Planning and Design this year to create a housing needs study, with a draft presented in an open meeting at City Hall on July 20. RDG also recently completed a housing needs assessment for the state of Kansas within the past year.

Housing Needs 2

The study called for Derby to start developing 200 units per year to keep up with market demand.
