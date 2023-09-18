Residents of Sedgwick County can participate in disposing of their household hazardous wastes for free on Saturday Sept. 23 in Haysville.
Sedgwick County Environmental Resources is hosting the event at the Haysville City Hall, 200 W. Grand, between 9a.m. and 1p.m. this Saturday.
Residents may drop off items including paint, aerosols, batteries, used motor fluids, lawn and garden chemicals, household cleaners and fluorescent light bulbs for recycling or proper disposal at no charge. Tires, electronics, ammunition, explosives, empty containers and controlled substances will not be accepted. The collection is intended for individual households, not businesses.
For more information, contact the Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Facility at 316-660-7464