The Derby Rotary Club will be hosting the second annual Hot Wheels for Hot Meals car show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 23 at Derby North Middle School.
Early registration for the car show is now open and will run through April 15 at a cost of $20. Day-of registration will be $25.
To register, send name, phone and car/vehicle model to derbyksrotaryclub@gmail.com or text Amy Cline (316-651-7396). Participants can also fill out a form on the Derby Rotary Club Facebook page.
Awards will be given to the top 10 cars and the event will also help raise money for the Feed a Hungry Child program at Derby Public Schools.