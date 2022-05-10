With some more agreeable weather over the weekend, the Derby Rotary Club was able to hold its second annual Hot Wheels for Hot Meals car show May 7 at Derby North Middle School.
According to organizers, the car show doubled in size in its second year, with 47 vehicles entering in 2022. The fundraising event also helped raise $1,200 for the USD 260 Feed a Hungry Child program.
Roughly 300 attended the car show this year, which also featured eight vendors (a new addition) and three food trucks on site for the festivities, with organizers already looking forward to bringing the event back in 2023.
“We have heard nothing but positive comments from the car participants, not to mention we were able to raise money for a great cause,” said car show committee members Amy Cline and Linde Ohmes. “We can’t wait to grow the event even bigger next year with our third annual Hot Wheels for Hot Meals.”