It’s time to dust off the kites and bikes for a family event to celebrate bike month. The Derby Recreation Commission and I Bike Derby are gearing up for its annual Kite and Bike Festival.
It may just be a few days after National Bike Month, but that doesn’t take away from the purpose of the festival, which is to educate on bike safety and celebrate the many biking routes the city has to offer.
“I think the event is very unique,” DRC Program Coordinator Ashlynn Godown-Schenker said. “It is an event that lets people enjoy one of our awesome parks in Derby. There are opportunities to see stunt kites and make your own for free, and bike activities for all ages. It promotes multiple ways to get outside with your family and just have fun.”
The festival offers several family-friendly events and kicks off the summer of activities around Derby on June 4 from 1-4 p.m.
The festival begins around 9 p.m. on June 3 with the Light the Night family bike ride. Participants are encouraged to decorate their bikes and cruise on the paths at High Park.
On June 4, there is a full day of activities for all ages, which will include several different events scattered around the park.
Need a quick tune-up on your ride? The Derby Health Collaborative and the Derby Bike Month Committee have united to help with free minor repairs to bicycles to ensure they are in safe working condition. The minor repairs will be done on site, but bigger repairs could be referred to a bike shop in the area. Repairs will be available between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Participants can show off their bikes during the Bicycle Showcase Parade. Folks are encouraged to bring unique bicycles and can decorate both themselves and their bike. Anyone can join in on the parade around the park.
Even though there is not a yellow jersey at stake, at 2:30 p.m., you can join the peloton of cyclists for the “Tour De Derby” ride around town on a 10-mile trek. A smaller leg of the event will be available that stays in the confines of High Park.
Kids from kindergarten to eighth grade can gear up for bike races. There are one-mile, half-mile and quarter-mile races depending on grade level. Awards will be given to top finishers at each level. There will also be areas designed to educate children on important bicycle and pedestrian safety lessons.
Biking not really your bag? No problem, because there are several different activities available, from flying a kite to various crafts. There will be several options such as building a kite, face painting, balloon animals, remote control planes and designated areas for kites of all shapes and sizes. Food trucks and other vendors from around the Wichita area will also be on site.
KITE & BIKE FEST
FRIDAY, JUNE 3
9 p.m. Light the Night Family Bike Ride
SATURDAY, JUNE 4
11 a.m.-1 p.m. Bike Safety Check and Minor Repair
1-3 p.m. Bicycle Safety Rodeo
1 p.m. Bicycle Showcase Parade
2:30 p.m. Tour De Derby
Kite & Bike Fest Kid’s Bicycle Races
3 p.m. 6th-8th grade boys/girls (1 mile)
3:15 p.m. 4th-5th grade boys/girls (1 mile)
3:30 p.m. 2nd-3rd grade boys/girls (1/2 mile)
3:45 p.m. K-1st grade boys/girls (1/4 mile)