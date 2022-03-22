Admittedly, Bonnie Thieme’s career aspirations took a sharp turn to bring her to work with the city of Derby – officially taking a position as the city’s horticulturist in July 2021.
While the Mulvane High School grad earned a degree in communications psychology and worked in customer services/sales after college, she quickly found that environmental work was in her nature when she shifted gears a few years ago and joined the horticulture department at the Sedgwick County Zoo.
“That seed was probably planted when I was young. My mom and all of my aunts, they all had green thumbs, so before I could even walk they had me out in the garden trying to help pull weeds,” Thieme said. “I was just kind of tired of the job experience that I had built up and started doing more outside work and realized, ‘oh, this is where it’s at.’”
No special training was needed to shift career fields, according to Thieme, as the zoo was looking for people who wanted to be there and work hard. Doing that, she gained the experience that allowed her to join Derby city staff last year.
Currently, Thieme is going back to her roots and doing a lot of weeding in March, while also fertilizing and putting down pre-emergent to help deter weeds as she gets ready to enter the growing season. She noted the next couple of weeks will be busy, with her role set to escalate.
“I’m here to help beautify the city by picking the right plantings for the right place. I help design landscape beds for all areas throughout the city – a lot of the parks and anything that the city is supposed to take care of,” Thieme said.
That includes the 25-plus parks maintained by the city, city buildings and city-owned attractions like Rock River Rapids. With multiple beds at each location, Thieme will have her work cut out for her and she noted she is still designing a lot of the beds.
Horticulturist is a fairly new position for Derby, added to the staff list in 2021. Director of Public Works Robert Mendoza stated that was done in part due to the amount of maintenance work current parks staff has to handle, with the dedicated horticulturist position seen as a way to better address a focal element of the city’s mission statement – preserving beautiful green spaces, something Thieme is fully committed to.
“Working with our other park staff, the city’s horticulturist [Thieme] can better plan, forecast costs, and implement beautiful, artistic designs to create spaces that have longevity and are intentional,” Mendoza said. “Creating and preserving beautiful green spaces is part of our mission in Derby, and this position helps us achieve that goal.”
“You know when you see those perfect landscapings in magazines, I would like to see that everywhere,” Thieme said. “[I’m] just trying to accomplish that natural, beautiful, colorful look kind of anywhere and everywhere.”
Thieme noted that there are plenty of areas that need landscaping and proper maintenance – with Derby City Hall among the areas eventually needing a full overhaul – so she has plenty of work ahead of her. It is work she is glad to take on though.
During her first week at the zoo, Thieme said she knew working in horticulture was the right choice and she is excited to bring that same passion and drive to Derby.
“I just love playing in the dirt, being outside and making things look prettier than how I found them,” Thieme said. “I hope that, throughout the city, anywhere you look there’s something pretty to look at – especially in the winter when there’s just kind of sticks everywhere; adding more evergreens, adding more flowers to things, making the areas packed full of color.”