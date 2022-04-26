The inaugural Horses, Hats and Roses fundraiser being held in support of the Derby Historical Society and Museum will take place from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. May 7 at the Hubbard Arts Center.
As space is limited, potential attendees are encouraged to purchase their tickets early, which can be picked up at the door the night of the event.
On top of watching the running of the 148th annual Kentucky Derby, guests will be able to enjoy food, fun, activities, games, auctions and raffles throughout the night. Proceeds from the event will benefit the museum’s heating and air conditioning fund.
Cost is $60 per ticket (or $500 for a table), which can be purchased through museum board members or online at derbykshistorymuseum.org.