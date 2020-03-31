“Horses, Hats and Roses,” a Kentucky Derby watch party event benefiting the Derby Historical Museum, has been postponed to September 5, which is the new date for the Kentucky Derby.
All previously sold tickets for the event are still valid for the new date, Horses, Hats, and Roses Fundraiser Chairman Bill Smith said. Refunds are available to anyone who can’t attend in September.
The event will feature “all things Derby-inspired.” Guests will watch the Derby while sipping on Mint Juleps and dining on southern-inspired cuisine. Tickets are $60.
Ticket sales will go toward purchasing the Historical Museum – which is funded through donations – a new roof, Smith said.
“Our roof has holes in it,” Smith said. “Every time it rains we risk damaging artifacts.”
The museum was built in 1923. Smith said a total roof replacement would cost between $100,000 and $200,000.
Smith said the event is dependent on the Kentucky Derby, so if COVID-19 persists and the Kentucky Derby gets cancelled, the museum’s event will be cancelled too.
“We’re not going to jeopardize the health of anyone or that sort of thing. We’re just like everybody else right now. We’re just going to wait and see.”