A Louisiana-based nonprofit called Hope for Hemophilia will host its third annual Superhero Hope! Run/Walk.
The event, which features a competitive 5K run and a 1-mile walk/fun run, is set to take place Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Zimmerman Shelter in High Park, 2801 James St. The competitive 5K commences at 8:00 a.m., followed by the 1-mile walk at 9:00 a.m.
Registration, $25 for adults and $15 for children, will take place on site at 7 a.m. Proceeds will benefit the group’s efforts.
The nonprofit organization’s mission is to assist families coping with hemophilia and bleeding disorders in times of crisis.
Other features at the event include games, informational booths, vendors, awards, music, and children’s activities. Participants are encouraged to wear their favorite superhero costume.
To learn more information or register ahead of time, visit superherohope.com.