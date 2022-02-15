Like Derby’s first responders, John Hooper Jr. is often quick on the scene in response to a fire, accident or some other emergency. While he is not directly battling the blaze or administering first aid, he is assisting in a different way – taking photos for the use of local fire and police departments.
Working as a freelance photographer, Derby native Hooper assists several departments in the region – including Derby, Rose Hill, Wichita, etc. In fact, he’ll help anyone who asks, taking photos of departments from Tulsa, Okla., and Kansas City, Mo., as well.
As Hooper sees it, he is helping preserve history and showing off the work of the emergency departments. For Derby, Fire Chief John Turner noted Hooper’s photos often help the department provide real-time updates.
“The photos have been real helpful for our social media as well. A lot of times we’ll tag onto or share his photos when he’s there,” Turner said.
Hooper’s photos range from shots of fire apparatus to department training to scene response and can even be used in official reports as needed, though Hooper said that has not happened yet to his knowledge.
From a young age (around 5 or 6), the local fire department had a strong influence on Hooper. He remembered the Derby Fire Department bringing the smokehouse and ladder truck to Pleasantview Elementary – where he went to school – for its 50th anniversary celebration. That was all the push he needed.
“After that, I was just like ‘hmm, these are cool guys to be around,’ so I started going over to Firehouse 81,” Hooper said.
In fact, Hooper would visit the Derby fire and police stations so frequently his mom would call the departments – or 911 in some cases – to check in on him. Then, he would get rides back home in fire trucks and cop cars.
Eventually, in 2011, Hooper started to get hooked on photography with his first disposable camera. Before long, he upgraded to a Kodak point and shoot and progressed from there. His photography followed a similar path – starting with simple photos of fire trucks before moving onto trainings and more.
“They’ve always helped us. They’ve always helped my family and I,” Hooper said. “I feel like me doing this is a way to give back to them and maybe later on someone will see this and say, ‘hey, this gives back.’”
Photo opportunities will often come up either through email or from Hooper monitoring departmental activity, with a scanner and notifications from wichitafire.org helping alert him to active incidents. In a busy week, he noted he will be out taking photos at eight different locations. As long as he’s respectful to the scene and following HIPAA guidelines – something Turner noted Hooper is always aware of – there are minimal restrictions on what he can photograph.
Currently, photography is just a hobby for Hooper, but he is seeking out more freelance work and expanding his skills – taking sports, nature and portrait photos when able – to help in that regard.
Also possibly helping is the fact that one of Hooper’s photos was recently selected for use in the International Fire Service Training Association’s 2022 calendar (earning him some monetary compensation).
“It shocked me because
these are the national group
of photographers,” Hooper
said. “Some of them are actually on departments in bigger cities. For them choosing to use a photo from south central Kansas, yeah, that was a good feeling.”
Hooper has been diagnosed with Asperger’s and also had a pacemaker implanted a few years back that kept him from pursuing plans to enter the military. It was then his focus really shifted to photography and he is hopeful he can make a career out of it, working closely with public safety.
Through the years, Hooper said he is grateful for the support of departments to allow him to pursue his passion, as well as related organizations like wichitafire.org. In fact, Andy Thomas of wichitafire.org gave Hooper the camera he currently uses.
Seeing his passion and skills grow in recent years, and considering that the Derby department does not have an official photographer, Turner admitted he is hopeful Derby Fire can work out a way to use Hooper’s skills on a more frequent basis.
“We’re very proud of him and we’re looking forward to doing more work with him,” Turner said. “I know he’s kind of freelance/volunteer capacity, but we’re certainly currently entertaining trying to see how that could develop in the future.”