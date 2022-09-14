The Derby High School homecoming parade is scheduled to take place on Sept. 22. Starting at 6 p.m., the parade route will begin at Market and Westview. It will travel west before taking a right on Georgie up to Madison. The procession will take a right on Madison before turning right on Westview to end the parade.
The theme for the parade is “Let’s Play!” and entries, open to any group associated with USD 260, are encouraged to use a board game theme or represent their school spirit with their mascot and school colors. Each class level of the high school will be designing floats utilizing the theme of a popular board game.