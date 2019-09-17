It’s almost time for the Derby High homecoming game, and with it will come annual traditions like student royalty and the parade.
Candidates for homecoming king and queen will be introduced to the student body this Friday afternoon during an assembly.
The theme for this year’s parade is “Then and Now,” a celebration of the city’s 150th anniversary and the recent rollout of a new set of DHS Panther graphics. The parade is open to any Derby youth and all groups associated with USD 260.
The parade will kick off at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26. It will follow its usual route, beginning at Market Street and Westview Drive. The parade will then travel down Westview to Georgie Street, down Georgie to Madison Avenue, and down Madison back to Westview.
The homecoming game itself will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27 at Panther Stadium against Bishop Carroll. Homecoming royalty will be recognized at halftime.