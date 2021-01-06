For 30-plus years, since its formation in 1990, John M. West American Legion Post 408 (Derby-Haysville) has not had a place to call its own. That all changed on Saturday, as the Legion held a ribbon cutting for its new headquarters located at 120 E. Washington in Derby.
The Legion’s new location is just up the street from its previous home base, which it shared with VFW Post 7253. Upon moving out of the VFW building in July 2019 (due to size constraints), the American Legion – including Post 408, Auxiliary Unit 408 and The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 408 (accompanied by the Legion Riders) – made a pact. Post Commander Bryan Page stated that, as a family, the entities agreed to strike out and find their own building to ensure their overall viability.
Negotiations to take over the building at 120 E. Washington from USD 260 began in the summer of 2019 and a contract was signed in October of that year. Used as administrative offices, USD 260 personnel moved out (into their own new building) this year and the American Legion officially took possession in December 2020.
Since December, the Legion has been holding meetings in its new headquarters, but Saturday marked the first time it was open to the public. With a dedication of the building and official unveiling as the home of the American Legion Family Post 408, Page noted it was the ushering in of a new era.
“This will be the first time in 30 years John M. West has a building they can physically hang their sign on and say this is ours, so that’s very big for us,” Page said. “Before we were pretty much at the mercy of other units, other organizations or going out and renting space to do what we want. This will allow us to do that on our own. It’s going to be a big thing for us; it really is.”
Over the course of 18 months, since striking out on its own, the American Legion Family Post 408 raised $220,000 of its $350,000 goal to secure its new home base – helping to buy the building outright.
While the building at 120 E. Washington is now available to use for meetings, there are still eight to nine months of renovations planned before it is fully open for public events. Those include replacement of drainage structures, installation of a fire suppression system, upgrading to a full commercial kitchen (with canteen) and more.
Renovation plans were on display in the building following the ribbon cutting, which Post 408 leaders noted will help expand the unit’s mission moving forward.
“Before we’d do like a breakfast with Santa and we’d have to rent a hall to do that. We’re going to be able to do that here. We’re also going to be able to do different functions within the American Legion family at the district and department level because our building’s big enough we can host the district convention and mid-winter forum,” said Public Relations Officer Michael Saindon.
Members of the public will also be able to rent the renovated banquet hall through the Legion, while the kitchen/canteen will serve Legion members and their guests.
In refocusing as the American Legion Family Post 408, though, one of the biggest shifts Page noted will be in establishing a youth center. That will cater to the children of member families who visit the American Legion building, offering a safe space to watch TV, play video games, etc.
Full operations may be a ways off yet, but having its own flag poles, its own physical building space and being united under one banner (with nearly 400 members total) is already a big deal to the American Legion Family Post 408. Now, the Legion will continue to focus on building that family in Derby.
“Over the past year, even with COVID, we have still been very active within this community and we will continue to be active throughout this remodeling phase,” Page said. “We’re not going to forget our mission, our obligation to the community.”