The City of Derby’s Holiday Lights Tour and Contest (held Dec. 4-24) saw 49 participants in its inaugural year, with 18 judges helping determine the winners. Top honors in each category went to Paul and Jeanene VanEtten, 1506 E. Blue Spruce Rd. (Traditional); Mark, Echo & Mason Staats, 1307 Meadowhaven Ln. (Most Creative); Jim and Marilyn Leiszler, 1112 E. Post Oak (Neighborhood); Calvary Baptist Church, 1636 E. Patriot Ave. (Business); and Ed & Cheri Craig, 1426 S. Gasaway Dr. (People’s Choice, determined by votes on the city’s Facebook page).
For information on the Holidays Lights Tour and Contest and to see the top three finishers in each category, visit DerbyKS.com/holidaylights.