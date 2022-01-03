The city of Derby’s second annual Holiday Lights contest recently came to a close, with winners announced after voting on the people’s choice category ended on Christmas day.
Winners in 2021 included Nellie Helms, 1424 Meadowridge Ct. (traditional); Mark, Echo and Mason Staats, 1307 Meadowhaven Ln. (most creative); Ross and Jessica Rawlins, 1425 Meadowridge Ct. (neighborhood); NovaCare, 234 W. Greenway (business); and Gabe McKeever, 460 Springcreek (people’s choice).
Mark, Echo and Mason Staats were the only repeat winners in this year’s competition.
All winners were selected by a panel of judges with the exception of the people’s choice category, which was determined by a vote on the city’s Facebook page. Prizes awarded included gift cards to local restaurants and a Derby Proud gift package.
For a full list of criteria or more information for next year’s contest, visit derbyks.com/holidaylights.