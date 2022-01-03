Holiday Lights Winner

Ross and Jessica Rawlins’ entry (1425 Meadowridge Ct.), along with their neighbors, earned them the top spot in the neighborhood category of this year’s Holiday Lights contest.

 JEFF COTT/INFORMER

The city of Derby’s second annual Holiday Lights contest recently came to a close, with winners announced after voting on the people’s choice category ended on Christmas day.

Winners in 2021 included Nellie Helms, 1424 Meadowridge Ct. (traditional); Mark, Echo and Mason Staats, 1307 Meadowhaven Ln. (most creative); Ross and Jessica Rawlins, 1425 Meadowridge Ct. (neighborhood); NovaCare, 234 W. Greenway (business); and Gabe McKeever, 460 Springcreek (people’s choice).

Mark, Echo and Mason Staats were the only repeat winners in this year’s competition.

All winners were selected by a panel of judges with the exception of the people’s choice category, which was determined by a vote on the city’s Facebook page. Prizes awarded included gift cards to local restaurants and a Derby Proud gift package.

For a full list of criteria or more information for next year’s contest, visit derbyks.com/holidaylights.

