The Christmas lights have been hung on the houses with care, in hopes that Derby city officials will soon be there – handing out prizes for its third annual Holiday Lights contest.
Derby’s holiday-themed competition drew nearly 40 entries this year, and with that the city is now encouraging residents to go check out all the festive effort put in by contestants. A map has been posted on the city’s website and Facebook page as a guide for those looking to get in the holiday spirit during this month.
While a panel of judges are currently working to decide the winners in two categories – Santa’s favorite (best lights) and elves’ favorite (best decorations) – any members of the public can help decide the third winner in this year’s contest, people’s choice.
For those interested, they can tour all the Holiday Lights entires and vote for their favorite in the people’s choice category by liking the photo of the house on the Derby City Hall Facebook page. Deadline to cast votes is Dec. 24.
Prizes this year are $200 cash for each category winner, while runners-up will receive themed gift baskets. Entries can only win in one category, so if there are duplicate winners in multiple categories the top prize will go to the second-place entry.