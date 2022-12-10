Holiday Lights 1

Ed and Cheri Craig’s home at 1426 S. Gasaway Dr. won the people’s choice category in 2020.

 JEFF COTT/INFORMER

The Christmas lights have been hung on the houses with care, in hopes that Derby city officials will soon be there – handing out prizes for its third annual Holiday Lights contest.

Derby’s holiday-themed competition drew nearly 40 entries this year, and with that the city is now encouraging residents to go check out all the festive effort put in by contestants. A map has been posted on the city’s website and Facebook page as a guide for those looking to get in the holiday spirit during this month.

Holiday Lights 3

There is no neighborhood category this year, but some of the homes on Meadow Ridge Court previously recognized with a collective win entered their displays individually in 2022.
Holiday Lights 2

Mark, Echo and Mason Staats at 1307 Meadowhaven Lane have previously won the most creative category in the first two years of the Holiday Lights contest.
0
0
0
0
0