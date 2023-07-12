You can brush up on your Holiday floral arrangement skills on Tuesday, July 18 at the Hubbard Arts Center.
It’s the Christmas in July holiday floral arrangement session. Techniques learned can be applied to other holiday DIY projects.
Updated: July 12, 2023 @ 9:44 am
The class will run from 6:30-8 p.m. for ages 16 and older. For more information go to derbyrec.com.