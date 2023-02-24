Flag Dedication 1

Derby Public Library Director Eric Gustafson addressed the crowd on hand, sharing about the items’ history during a special flag dedication ceremony held Feb. 21.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

While cleaning out their storage room recently, staff members at the Derby Public Library stumbled upon a bit of history in the form of a trio of flags – all with significant ties to the library. 

Upon learning of the possession of the flags, Director Eric Gustafson suggested creating a display over the adult non-fiction section, providing a more direct link to some of Derby’s history. A special flag dedication ceremony to unveil the relics was held at the library on Feb. 21.

Flag Dedication 2

The Derby Centennial Flag was introduced in 1969 and on display during a dedication ceremony for the new Derby library building held that year.
