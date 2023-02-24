While cleaning out their storage room recently, staff members at the Derby Public Library stumbled upon a bit of history in the form of a trio of flags – all with significant ties to the library.
Upon learning of the possession of the flags, Director Eric Gustafson suggested creating a display over the adult non-fiction section, providing a more direct link to some of Derby’s history. A special flag dedication ceremony to unveil the relics was held at the library on Feb. 21.
There were two American flags and one Derby Centennial flag among the collection discovered. The first American flag (on the far left of the display upon entering the library) was presented to the library by VFW Post 7253 on May 2, 1969 during its Loyalty Day program – a day set aside "for the reaffirmation of loyalty to the United States and for the recognition of the heritage of American freedom (introduced as an anti-Communism effort).”
Located on the right of the display, the second American Flag was presented to the library as part of the 1974 July 4 activities when the DPL held a dedication for its new flag pole (given by the Derby Jaycees). The flag, like the other, had flown over the U.S. Capitol Building and was gifted to the library by Senator Bob Dole.
Finally, the Derby flag – in the middle of the display – was created as part of the city’s centennial anniversary in 1969 and was displayed during a dedication ceremony for the new library building (located at 621 N. Derby at the time).
A sizable crowd showed up for the dedication, in which Gustafson shared some of the context behind the flags’ meaning for the library. Kristy Norman, Public Support Services Coordinator, also noted the flags are intended to help the patrons get a sense of how long the library (started in April 1958) has been a part of the Derby community.
The flags will now be on display permanently at the library and Norman is hopeful it will be another spark to help guests think on and share about the city’s history.
“I would love to see the patrons sharing their part in Derby's history after seeing the flags,” Norman said. "Learning about everyone's part helps see how far the community has come since 1869, with a few settlers homesteading the land.”
“It’s really a little cool piece of history to have on display in the space up there,” Gustafson said of the flags. “It really fits in with how Derby feels about the military, about the country and how important it is to the community.”