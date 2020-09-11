What would have been a routine traffic stop for a speeding violation turned into a high-speed chase Friday evening in Derby. The chase concluded with a wreck that resulted in minor injuries and a driver arrested for DUI.
The incident happened around 8 p.m. Friday, Derby Police Chief Robert Lee said. The resulting wreck was at the K-15 and 63rd Street intersection, which was blocked off following the incident.
The starting location and length of the chase were not immediately clear. Chief Lee said that the chase was initially discontinued "due to high speeds."
"However, the fleeing driver continuing driving very dangerously," Lee said.
A pursuing officer then spotted the fleeing suspect a second time, "just before the suspect rear ended a car," Lee said. The rear-end collision caused minor injuries, Lee said.
Derby Fire Chief John Turner confirmed that only minor injuries were sustained, and said that so many police and fire vehicles were on the scene because of the nature of the incident.
The fleeing driver was arrested for DUI.
This story will be updated with additional details as they become available.