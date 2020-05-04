Derby High School biology and matter teacher Christina Gizzarelli recently created a science show for her students. That science show was inspired by a delicious treat: banana bread.
Recently, Gizzarelli was at home making a loaf. That’s when she had a “eureka” moment.
“I thought, ‘I can make a video and go over mixtures, compounds and chemical reactions,’” Gizzarelli said. “That inspired me.”
Now she’s four episodes deep into “Everyday Science with Gizz the Science Whiz.” The newest episode goes over the science of a sunburn.
“I was outside recently and thought, ‘I’m going to get red,’” Gizzarelli said. “And I thought, ‘Oh, I bet my kids don’t know why we turn red.’”
Gizzarelli – who stars in and edits all the show’s episodes – said when at-home learning began, she was at a loss figuring out how to teach hands-on science concepts digitally and with limited materials. So she brainstormed what she could do from her house that her students could also do from home.
“It basically came out of basic necessities,” Gizzarelli said. “What was the science out of things they do every day?”
She had no previous video experience, both behind or in front of the camera.
“This has been a lot of googling and figuring out iMovie,” Gizzarelli said. “I’m just using my phone and computer. I’m not the best, but I’m learning. Every episode is getting better.”
She said being on camera is “very awkward” and out of her comfort zone. But she wanted to engage her students, who she realized weren’t participating as much as usual once at-home learning began.
“I wanted them to still be engaged in some way, even if they weren’t doing the lessons I had planned,” GIzzarelli said. “If funny little videos get them engaged and excited, I can step out of my comfort zone for that.”
Gizzarelli said she wanted to bring the classroom environment back to her students. She has a variety of classes and around 160 students altogether, so she wanted to make sure the content covered was relevant to all of them.
So far, she said, her students “really love it.”
“One of my students, after watching one of the videos, said, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s like we’re back in class.’”