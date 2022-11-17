Bringing art to the community is nothing new for the Derby High School National Art Honor Society, with the group recently completing its latest work
After starting last spring, DHS art students returned this fall to complete a mural at the Derby Marketplace Dillons – adding the Panther logo to go along with the Derby “D” already in place.
Murals like the ones completed fit with the mission of the DHS group, which strives to promote the arts at the high school and throughout the community. Art department chair Natalie Brown noted that along with Dillons, the group has done a couple of projects at the high school and one for a student who was paralyzed. Other organizations – including USD 260 grade schools – have approached the honor society about similar projects, but it has no other work scheduled at this time.
Students starting the work on the Dillons mural last spring included Tyler Atherton, Haly Washburn ,Lilith Rourke, Elise Koziar, Lily Dowell, Emma Willis and Ashly Hinnenkamp. Washburn, Rourke and Willis helped complete the project in the fall, along with Jakob Tedrow and Maggie Eliiott.
Dillons reached out to the National Art Honor Society about the project initially, which Brown and her students were happy to take on in the spring and fall.
“It was something our members were interested and excited about participating in,” Brown said. “It is extracurricular but a great opportunity to promote DHS.”
The Derby “D” was completed on May 14, while the Panther logo was added and finalized on Nov. 5. All told, Brown noted her students put about two days and 17 hours total into the mural project, with some assistance from their instructor.
For more information on the work of the DHS National Art Honor Society and potential projects, contact Brown at nbrown@usd260.com.