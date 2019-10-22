Ghosts and ghouls filled Derby’s High Park Saturday, just ahead of the Halloween holiday.
The Derby Recreation Commission’s annual Halloween Hullabaloo invited kids and families in the city for a morning of candy, bounce houses, games and activities, food trucks, a DJ, “zombie” hunting, and pumpkin chunkin’.
Kids filled the park in their costumes, ranging from dinosaurs and ghosts to superheroes and the latest trends.
DRC Program Director Vanessa Buehne said the event was a success this year, with between 1,500 and 2,000 in attendance throughout the day.
The hullabaloo also featured a costume contest, in which winners were selected across three categories.
The event was immediately followed by the DRC’s “Spooky Swim” later that evening at the Derby Recreation Center’s swimming pool.