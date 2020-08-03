What will passing periods look like at Derby schools this fall? Principals from various grade levels gave an overview of their current plans at last week’s board of education meeting. Note that these are general overviews, and do not include every detail of each school’s plan. All plans are subject to change.
Elementary schools
At the elementary level, students will be asked to go one direction on one side of the hallway and the opposite direction on the other. Directional marking will be placed in hallways to show the correct walking directions. Alternative routes will be used whenever possible.
“There may be times where kids get to go outside and get a breath of fresh air, followed up with handwashing,” Stone Creek principal Sandy Rusher said.
The elementary schools also plan to add a window in between classes so that students are not going in and out the door at the same time.
“We’re also looking at keeping many of our doorways in one way and out the other so we don’t have kids crossing,” Rusher said.
Middle schools
At the middle school level, students will not be assigned lockers and will be asked to put all their belongings in their backpacks, with the goal being to lessen foot traffic in hallways. The middle schools plan to put dividing lines in hallways to ensure that students stay to the right. There will not be one-way hallways. Bathroom breaks will happen during class instead of during passing periods. There will not be separate passing periods, but students will be released one at a time. The tardiness policy will be relaxed to make up for the delayed class transition.
High school
Like the other schools, Derby High School administration does not plan to have one-way hallways, but will ask that students keep to one side.
“We will preach from day one to stay to the right,” Principal Tim Hamblin said.
The main stairwell will be designated as a one-way down staircase. The four other stairwells will allow students to go upstairs.
The high school plans to have a staggered dismissal, and students will be encouraged to exit the building from the door closest to their classrooms.