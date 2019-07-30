PICTURED: Marty Hunt, left, of the Air Capital Disc Golf Club and Mayor Randy White accept a check for $2,000 from Theresa Hearn, executive director of the Derby Community Foundation, for assistance in the purchase of 18 new regulation tournament baskets for the Derby Stone Creek Disc Golf Course.
The Air Capital Club also provided $3,740 to meet the additional financial needs of the project at the course, which is on the north side of Derby.
Officials say the combined funding will improve course playability and competitive experience for recreational players and tournament participants.