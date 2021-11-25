Giving back to the community comes naturally for Linda Bode. It's understandable, given her background.
Raised in the small town of Inman in McPherson County, Bode saw how her farmer dad and others in the agricultural community assisted others.
"They just helped each other out," she said.
They didn't even think twice about it, she added.
In high school, Bode worked on a mission trip to Colorado, assisting migrant farm workers with their children.
"I think it's been instilled in me," she said with a laugh.
Derby has benefited from that trait.
Bode, vice president and office manager at BRG Precision Products, has been active in both the Derby Community Foundation and the Derby Rotary Club.
She was on the foundation's board for six years and while no longer on it, has chosen to stay with the DCF, with her main focus on the organization's fundraising committee. With that, she has been instrumental in the annual "Uncorked" event, an important source of revenue for the DCF.
Raising money that will help numerous facets of Derby civic life is a passion of hers.
"I enjoyed it so much," she said. "I love being on it."
Her other major volunteer activity is her Rotary involvement.
With it, she has worked on its dictionary project, delivering them to young students, and getting books to the home bound.
Volunteering a way to meet people
Bode also has helped on the club's project of painting a giant map of the country's states on school playgrounds, although she admits she had to ease away from that because of the stress on her back.
She also has done work with Habitat for Humanity and giving away cookies at Derby's Christmas tree lighting ceremony.
Bode, 68, and her husband, John, 71, also help through Rotary.
"We just find it very rewarding to help in the community," she said. "I feel like we're doing something good for other people."
The Bodes have lived in Derby since the mid 1990s and one benefit of volunteer work, Linda said, is that it allows them to meet new people and learn more about their community.
That giving spirit has carried over to the company, which has made some of its storage space to help house goods for the long-running Operation Holiday, which helps those in need during this time of the year.
So what does Bode suggest for others considering the volunteer path?
One thing is to focus your energy.
Volunteers can't do everything or they'll burn out, but Bode suggested concentrating on an activity that they enjoy to begin with. If you're not passionate about what you do, it simply doesn't seem like work, she said.
"If you like planting flowers, find some way to help with that," she said.
Opportunities are right here in town
The Rotary Club is always looking for new members, and with a weekly luncheon meeting it's not a huge time commitment, she said.
The Derby Senior Center has lot of opportunities, too.
"BreAnna [Monk, senior services director] is always looking for people," she said.
Another place for volunteers, especially if they're excited about the past, is the Derby Historical Museum, Bode said.
While at an age when some people are looking to slow down, Bode said she wants to stay active and if she "ever retires," is looking forward to doing even more.
"I think it will be fun to get into some other things," she said.
Most volunteers are pretty good about gauging their work load and are careful to not take on too much, she said.
If you've been busy during a career, like the Bodes, that lays the groundwork for being able to have an active volunteer life in retirement, if you so wish.
"You can find time in your schedule," she said.
The bottom line for Bode is to be giving back in the place that she has planted roots.
She gives Derby high marks for being a friendly, welcoming community where people say "hi" to each other and neighbors will help out, such as watching each other houses when someone is away.
"I love this town and it's going to be where I always live," she said.