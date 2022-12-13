Shortly after graduating from Derby High School, Nathan Jolly returned – only this time as a music coach. Jolly, who played on the drumline of the Panther marching band during his school years, is now teaching others the moves and notes it takes to make a band successful, with some of his students being the same ones he was playing with just a short time ago.
“Sometimes it’s hard to switch from the friend and player role to the instructor role,” said the 19-year-old Jolly, whose formal title is assistant drumline coach.
While there was an adjustment to the new gig, it’s working well now, he said.
A Derby resident and member of the DHS class of 2021, Jolly is now a sophomore at Wichita State University and is majoring in elementary education.
He’s still thinking about what he wants to do when he graduates, but for right now, he is enjoying a life of music, including playing at WSU sporting events.
“I love playing in the band,” he said, “and it’s also good to teach something I know.”
What he knows well is what’s called a marching band’s drumline. That consists of the front ensemble, which is the stationary percussion units with the marimbas, bells, xylophones and similar instruments. He also works with what is called the battery, which has instruments such as the cymbals and snare and bass drums.
Jolly has been familiar with songs and melodies for a long time, starting when he was in the second or third grade. Jolly’s dad was the worship pastor at a church, so that religious musical influenced helped.
He played piano for awhile, but it was the percussion aspect where he found his real passion, playing at DHS during his years there, much of the time playing the snare drum.
Band students have a positive attitude
This past summer, when he came back as an instructor, he put in long hours, working all day long for several weeks in a row. He continued working full-time in the fall, but recently the hours have been pulled back due to the job’s seasonal nature.
Out of the 90-member band, there are about 15 students on the drumline. However, during the next school year there won’t be any seniors on it.
“It’s a young line, but they’re very skilled. They have a lot going for them,” Jolly said.
That includes a positive attitude and an openness to learn from their only slightly older instructor.
“They’re fun to teach,” he said.
The same could be said of Jolly himself, according to a former teacher and the head drumline coach, Victoria Griffitt.
“I really enjoyed working with him,” Griffitt said.
The two go back a long way. Jolly has been a music student of her’s since he was in the sixth grade. So when the need arose for someone to help her with the DHS band, it was a natural fit.
“Making that decision was pretty easy,” said Griffitt, who also teaches at Derby North Middle School and has 16 years of experience as a music teacher.
While district students often get their first exposure to music in middle school, it’s in high school where their growth can really click as it’s where talent and skills often fall into place, she said.
That’s what happened to Jolly – and he credits much of his growth to Griffitt.
“I’ve known her a long time. She’s been a major mentor in my life,” he said.
As for his future teaching at DHS, Jolly said he’s enjoying staying in tune with his alma mater’s band.
“I’ve learned a lot,” he said. “If that position is there for me, I will continue with it for however long they need me.”