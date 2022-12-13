Nathan Jolly

While a recent grad himself, Nathan Jolly has come back to work with his alma mater and some of his former bandmates as the assistant drumline coach at Derby High.

Shortly after graduating from Derby High School, Nathan Jolly returned – only this time as a music coach. Jolly, who played on the drumline of the Panther marching band during his school years, is now teaching others the moves and notes it takes to make a band successful, with some of his students being the same ones he was playing with just a short time ago.

“Sometimes it’s hard to switch from the friend and player role to the instructor role,” said the 19-year-old Jolly, whose formal title is assistant drumline coach.

