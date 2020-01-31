Reba Smith, far left, chair of the Derby Community Foundation, and Theresa Hearn, DCF executive director, far right, along with Mayor Randy White present a check for $3,000 to BreAnna Monk, Senior Services administrator, at the Jan. 28 City Council meeting.
The check includes $2,500 to assist in efforts to upgrade the Senior Center’s technology lab along with $500 to help with the transportation costs for individuals who ride the Derby Dash. Officials say donations such as this enable the service to provide transportation to those in need who might otherwise be unable to ride due to cost.