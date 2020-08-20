Pleasantview Baptist Church is currently organizing a food drop for the Derby Community Family Services Food Pantry (4904 S. Clifton Ave., behind Oaklawn Activity Center) from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 29.
The food pantry is in urgent need of cereal, pancake/muffin mixes, pasta and pasta sauce, sloppy joe sauce, canned vegetables, canned fruit, canned chili, tuna, canned soup, saltines, jelly, ketchup, shampoo and toothbrushes.
For those interested in contributing to the food pantry, they can drive through the food pantry for the food drop on Aug. 29 and a volunteer will gather supplies out of the trunk or back seat of individuals’ cars.