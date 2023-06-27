Haysville man Kyle Wissner, 22, pled guilty on June 26 to charges of contempt in regards to a recent murder trial.
On April 25, District Judge Tyler Roush charged Wissner with contempt for violating his orders to not discuss the Javan Ervin case. Wissner was on the jury and talked with other jurors about news media coverage of the case.
After hearing from other jurors about what Wissner did, Judge Roush found him in contempt and ordered a mistrial. By state statute, the Kansas Attorney General’s Office prosecutes all contempt cases.
Wissner pled guilty to criminal contempt, a misdemeanor. District Judge Sean Hatfield sentenced him to a year of probation with an underlying sentence of 30 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Deputy Attorney General Vic Braden said when the defendant pays the $500 to District Court and court costs, he will be released from probation and the case will be closed.
On June 8, a jury found Ervin guilty of first degree murder in the traffic death of Samantha Russell at Central and Ridge Road in Wichita. He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 26.