Haysville man Kyle Wissner, 22, pled guilty on June 26 to charges of contempt in regards to a recent murder trial.

On April 25, District Judge Tyler Roush charged Wissner with contempt for violating his orders to not discuss the Javan Ervin case. Wissner was on the jury and talked with other jurors about news media coverage of the case. 

0
0
0
0
0