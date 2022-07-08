Crime Scene
COURTESY

One fatality was reported from a wreck that occurred in the 7600 block of West MacArthur Road on July 6.

At approximately 11:06 a.m. July 6, a 2014 Chevy Cruze traveling eastbound on MacArthur Road struck a westbound 2012 Ford F-150 head-on.  

The 32-year-old male driver of the Chevy Cruze, Nicholas Cox of Haysville, died at the scene.

The 27-year-old male driver of the Ford F-150 – from Derby – was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. His name has not yet been released.

At this time, the circumstances of the collision remain under investigation.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags