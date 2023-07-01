Hayse Book

Olivia Hayse shared excerpts from her book “Crooked Paths Straight” at a meet and greet event on June 22. In the book, Hayse shares her story of moments in her life that led her to who she has become.

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

Everyone has a story to tell, from overcoming obstacles to lucky breaks along the way. It is easy to reflect on life and see how various decisions have led to new paths. Derbys Olivia Hayse shares her own story in her debut book, Crooked Paths Straight.”

In the book, Hayse talks about her family’s journey from Mexico to America and her own experiences from being a teen mom, thriving in an entrepreneurial lifestyle and the peace of leaving the stereotypical American Dream behind.

