Everyone has a story to tell, from overcoming obstacles to lucky breaks along the way. It is easy to reflect on life and see how various decisions have led to new paths. Derby’s Olivia Hayse shares her own story in her debut book, “Crooked Paths Straight.”
In the book, Hayse talks about her family’s journey from Mexico to America and her own experiences from being a teen mom, thriving in an entrepreneurial lifestyle and the peace of leaving the stereotypical American Dream behind.
As a second-generation Mexican-American living in Texas in a family that came to the United States legally in the 1960s, Hayse always wondered why her grandparents chose to go through the lengthy and taxing process of coming to America legally. Hayse’s grandparents did it with future generations in mind.
“I always wondered why my family took so much care into going through the legal process of immigration,” Hayse said. “I wanted to know why it appealed to them. It was certainly the harder route to go. It cost them a lot of money and took most of their lives to get the process of citizenship figured out. They told me that they wanted it to stick, they wanted it to be for future generations, and I found that compelling and convicting.”
After hearing the stories of the decisions that led her family to America, Hayse looked at moments in her own life that brought her to where she is today. Faith is a key part of her life, and she looked back on where the Lord opened and closed doors to lead her to new heights.
“I started looking back on my own life story, and there were times where I went a certain path,” Hayse said. “I like to say that I try to mess those paths up, but I was able to look back and see moments where I saw the Lord leading me to better paths.”
Hayse shares her stories about moments that shaped her path from being a teen mom as a freshman in college and later running a marketing firm in Texas. She was living the American Dream with her husband but quickly learned the toll it takes on every aspect of life. Eventually, she and her husband decided to emphasize family and moved to a farm in Derby, where she also works as an assistant for events and marketing with the Derby Community Foundation.
“I was a teen mom; me and my now husband had a kid in our freshman year of college, so I share that experience of having a kid, going to college and working to create a business,” Hayse said. “I talk about how me and my husband decided to work on our marriage and family over the business we had built and the peace we found in moving to a farm in Kansas.”
Hayse stays busy in Derby from homeschooling, homesteading and running The Mama Marketer blog and podcast.
She also stays politically active, using her skills to help advocate. Hayse has a wide array of projects and plans to work on a second book. In the meantime, she wants to continue to use her abilities to help shed light on the legal immigration process.
“I really would like to break into that industry helping with immigration,” Hayse said. “I have reached out to several different entities, but it has been hard to get the training to be an immigration counselor. People tell me that there are not many immigration counselors in the Midwest, but it is extremely hard to get that training. Right now, I am in the beginning stages of working towards that, but I do have a platform to advocate for it.”