Jill Hattan, president and CEO of Don Hattan Dealerships, has made a business move in a more fashionable direction.
Hattan recently acquired Pink Saloon, a designer clothing store in Wichita’s Waterfront development at 1423 N. Webb Rd., Suite No. 137.
A third-generation entrepreneur, Hattan says her original dream was to start her own clothing and home decor store. After 25 years in the family business, she feels she’s learned enough to reach for that dream.
The Pink Saloon first opened in 2005. Its original owner, Brooke Hebert, is expected to remain at the store.
Don Hattan has a location in Derby at 2518 N. Rock Rd.