Hat Fundraiser

Derby Historical Museum volunteers Ashtin Diamonte (left) and Jean Garinger display some of the Kentucky Derby-themed hats currently for sale to support the museum's Horses, Hats and Roses fundraiser.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

The Derby Historical Museum will once again be selling Kentucky Derby-themed hats in conjunction with its Horses, Hats and Roses fundraiser for 2023. The donated hats will be on sale during normal museum hours (10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays) up until the May 6 event, or pick-up times can be scheduled by contacting Susan Swaney at 258-0577. Hat sale funds will go toward the overall fundraiser goal to purchase heating and air conditioning for the museum.

