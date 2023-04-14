The Derby Historical Museum will once again be selling Kentucky Derby-themed hats in conjunction with its Horses, Hats and Roses fundraiser for 2023. The donated hats will be on sale during normal museum hours (10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays) up until the May 6 event, or pick-up times can be scheduled by contacting Susan Swaney at 258-0577. Hat sale funds will go toward the overall fundraiser goal to purchase heating and air conditioning for the museum.
Hats for sale to support museum fundraiser
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
-
-