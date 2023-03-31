Volunteer Vana Hartley and Swaney Elementary Principal Joel Addis were recently recognized with Derby Public Schools’ “I Make a Difference” awards for the month at the March 27 school board meeting.
Harley, winner of the volunteer award, is a retired Derby teacher who loves education and working with children. She volunteers her time at Derby Hills Elementary each week.
For the past two years, Hartley has visited third-grade students at Derby Hills every Thursday and Friday after lunch until the end of the school day. When she visits, she reads with students and helps them with their school work. She brings books from home for students to choose from to read with her and also offers activities for special holidays. The students are always excited to see her and greet her with hugs.
Some of the activities Hartley has led with Derby Hills students include showing the students how to make butter in celebration of Kansas Day. To do this, she brings in baby jars of heavy whipping cream for students to make their own butter. During the activity, third-grade students watched a short clip of how people in the 1800s used to make butter. After making butter, students enjoyed their new creation on crackers.
Derby Hills students and staff are extremely grateful for Harley and all the support she provides, as well as the creative activities she shares – giving back to education even after retirement.
Swaney Elementary Principal Addis, staff winner for March, was honored for his commitment to his school.
In his first year as a principal, Joel has spent intentional time building connections and finding creative ways to support students and staff at Swaney Elementary.
To boost student participation toward efforts to reach their goal during a “Penny Wars” fundraiser, which was aimed at enhancing various aspects of the school, Addis promised the students they could turn him into a “Principal Sundae.” Once the school reached its goal, different grade levels got to take turns during a school-wide assembly adding various toppings to this “Principal Sundae.” Students were all smiles, ear to ear. By the end of this experience, Addis was a happy, sticky mess.
As an additional incentive, Addis spent the afternoon in the “dungeon” after students reached their Book Fair goal. Following the “dungeon” incentive, he promised students he would get pied in the face if they reached the Food Drive goal for their school – which they did, afterward sharing his appreciation to the students for everything they do for the school and community.
Not only does Addis support students at Swaney in creative ways, but he also supports his staff on a daily basis, especially noticing when a little more assistance is needed. The staff member at Swaney who nominated Joel expressed her appreciation for him as a leader sharing:
“The last couple of years in education, it was very easy to feel overworked, stressed and underappreciated; however, Mr. Addis’ compassion as a leader alleviated many of my worries.”
“Mr. Addis truly is the perfect addition to our Swaney staff. He has gone above and beyond to ensure that Swaney Elementary is a positive place for students, families and employees. He is present throughout the building, has taken the time to build relationships with students and staff, and his communication is exceptional. He is there to assist with challenges, as well as celebrate even the smallest successes. Joel takes the time to make his staff feel appreciated. He leaves positive notes or sends positive emails after classroom visits. Joel has restored my love for teaching. He makes me feel appreciated as an employee and cared about as a human being. He has made a difference in my life.”