IMAD Vana Hartley

Vana Hartley (second from left) was named the recipient of Derby Public Schools' "I Make a Difference" award for March.

 COURTESY/DERBY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Volunteer Vana Hartley and Swaney Elementary Principal Joel Addis were recently recognized with Derby Public Schools’ “I Make a Difference” awards for the month at the March 27 school board meeting.

Harley, winner of the volunteer award, is a retired Derby teacher who loves education and working with children. She volunteers her time at Derby Hills Elementary each week.

IMAD Joel Addis

Swaney Elementary Principal Joel Addis (middle) was named March's "I Make a Difference" award winner in the staff category.
