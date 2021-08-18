As music filled Derby’s High Park at the Happy Days music festival on Aug. 14, artists of another kind were also given an opportunity to display their talents.
Booths with various vendors lined the top of the hill across from High Park’s amphitheater, where artists and designers like Logan Albin set up shop. He used the opportunity to sell unique graphic prints, t-shirts and tapestries, which he creates under his own brand, “Hypnagogia.”
Albin, a 2017 DHS graduate, was able to get connected to the festival thanks to his friendship with Christian Simmons, a 2018 graduate who organized the event.
Albin said he began pursuing art because he “wanted to do more than just work 9 to 5.” He’s been doing his current work for about a year, but his interest in art was sparked in high school.
“I started doing pottery with Mrs. [Natalie] Brown in high school; that’s initially what started [me] wanting to invest myself into art,” he said. “Further down the line, I just started drawing.”
Albin’s brand, “Hypnagogia,” is named after the transitional state of consciousness between wakefulness and sleep. During hypnagogia, people often experience involuntary and imagined experiences, which are referred to as hypnagogic hallucinations.
Reflecting that label, Albin’s work appears layered and three-dimensional, often featuring abstract, paranormal or psychedelic imagery.
Albin’s pieces are a mix of hand-drawn and computer-generated art. He hand-draws all of his pieces, outlines them with ink, and then scans them to a computer, where he colors the pieces in Photoshop.
Albin said he appreciated having a creative outlet like Happy Days to enjoy local art as well as connect with potential customers and sell his work.
“It’s really beneficial for everyone here,” he said.
Albin sells copies of his prints, along with t-shirts and tapestries, on his website, www.hypnagogia.shop. Posters are $10, shirts are $17, and tapestries (3.5 by 5 feet) are $25. Albin and more of his work can also be found on Instagram, at @loganalbin, where he takes commissions.
“Just go out there and pursue what you want to do,” Albin said to other creatives. “Art’s one of the best fields out there to get into.”