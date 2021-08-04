Music will be taking center stage at a new local event, with a number of Derby High School graduates involved in bringing the Happy Days festival to High Park on Aug. 14.
Christian Simmons, a 2018 DHS grad, has taken charge in organizing the Happy Days music festival after spending the last several months scheduling similar shows in the Wichita area.
After graduating from Derby, Simmons moved to Wichita to focus on photography and music – acquiring equipment over time and preparing to start performing right as COVID hit.
Plans come together
While the pandemic put a damper on Simmons’ musical pursuits, that also gave him more time to plan, with the work panning out in a series of local pop-up shows he helped put on around Wichita once venues started to reopen in April.
During a break from organizing shows over the past month is when the inspiration for Happy Days hit – with Simmons admitting that the former Derby Days festival played a role in that.
“I was a big fan of Derby Days back in the day and I always loved going out with my family to the big festivals, carnival rides and stuff like that,” Simmons said. “That’s where the name comes from. It’s paying homage to Derby Days because I miss it.”
Starting at The Donut Whole (where Simmons works as a manager), his initial shows expanded to other venues in Wichita. As attendance grew, his friends from Wichita would regularly attend – but it was a tougher sell for those in Derby.
Wanting to bring that experience to his hometown and seeking to continue one-upping his previous efforts, inspiration struck Simmons while on the way to a photoshoot in Texas. Never having seen a free music festival held in Derby and wanting to provide a platform for as many artists as possible, the event blossomed from a seedling to full-fledged promotion rapidly.
“Literally in that six-hour span from here to Texas, I pretty much had everything set in stone minus maybe two bands,” Simmons said. “This is the biggest scale thing that I think we’ve put together.”
An expansive lineup
Happy Days will feature 11 artists performing a variety of musical genres, with several fellow DHS graduates joining Simmons on stage. That includes Ethan King, a member of the class of 2020.
King, performing as Ethran, has taken part in some of Simmons’ previous shows and is looking forward to bringing his brand of electro pop punk to his hometown.
“Mainly, I’m just excited to know that people that I know are going to be able to see what I’ve got going on,” King said. “Everybody should just come out. It’s going to be a good time.”
Along with King and fellow Derby grads performing, there will be acts from Mulvane and Rose Hill taking the stage at the High Park amphitheater on Aug. 14. Additionally, there will be at least one out-of-state band on the billing, with Garst making the trip from Omaha, Neb.
Clothing and food vendors will also be taking part in the festival, scheduled to go from 4 to 11 p.m., that is intended to appeal to all ages.
Laying the groundwork
The festival has a number of sponsors, but Simmons noted he is providing the majority of funding – including equipment rentals to facilitate the musical performances.
Success from the pop-up shows over the past few months helped facilitate that, with Simmons noting that building to something like the Happy Days festival made sense – and he is happy to share that with the Derby community.
“For something like this, a big open field like this, you can’t really get that in Wichita. I’ve always wanted to throw a show in Derby, but I wanted to work up to a point where we could have enough momentum to throw a big show in Derby,” Simmons said. “Growing up in Derby, I never would’ve thought that I would’ve been in a position to do something like this for the city.”
Talking with city representatives, including staff at the Derby Recreation Commission, Simmons said the excitement is spreading.
In establishing the Happy Days festival, Simmons said his goal is for it to become an annual event, like Derby Days, and keep growing – though he also wants it to remain a free event that is accessible to everyone.
“I want people to be safe, have fun, come out, be free, listen to the music, eat the food and have a good time,” Simmons said. “This could be a huge thing that doesn’t even just stay in Kansas. To be able to do it here in my hometown with my best friends and the companies that have supported me and I’ve helped support for the past couple of years, it feels almost spiritual to me to make this happen. I just hope that comes off to everybody else here.”