Handpan Dan brings magic of instrument to Derby

If you’re not familiar with the handpan, don’t worry. You’re in good company. It’s one of the newest and most unique instruments in the world of music.
A chance to hear and see the instrument being played is coming up soon, however, as Derby is home to a musician (Daniel Baird) whose talents will be on display during the upcoming Spring Into Art Festival April 24 at Madison Avenue Central Park.
“I play for a lot of memory care, assisted living, and hospice locations,” Baird said. “The city of Derby reached out and asked me to play and I love sharing the handpan with people because a lot of people haven’t heard of it.”
Baird says he was inspired to start playing the handpan just five years ago after being a fan of the music since 2009. He says the instrument allows him to connect to the world in a deep way.
“It can be kind of spiritual,” Baird said. “I really like that, with the handpan, it’s easy for me to get into a flow state. I’m very in the moment, I’m present, I’m not thinking about the past or the future. I lose track of time.
“I really like that the instrument is so tactile. You’re feeling, you’re using your hands and it’s sitting in your lap. You can feel the vibrations coming off of it.”
Baird has a background in music but fully believes the instrument is highly accessible for those who may not have experience with instruments.
“I played saxophone when I was younger in school, up until high school,” Baird said. “So I played saxophone for five years and then I played guitar for 10 years just in my free time. With the guitar, I mainly just played Led Zeppelin songs and different classic rock. The handpan makes it easier for me to come up with my own music, though. I really enjoy just kind of making my own music on it.
“But one of the things I stress when I talk to people about it is that the learning curve on this is so much lower than other instruments. The nice thing about the handpan is you don’t have to think about what notes you’re hitting so much because each one is made in a different key, a musical key or scale. So all the notes go together on the instrument, which is really nice because compared to a guitar, you can’t just randomly hit different frets and hope it sounds good. Kids can play it. Older adults can play it. People don’t have to have any musical background, which I really like about the handpan. It allows people just to explore and not have to think about ‘am I hitting the right notes?’”
Baird says that the reaction to the sound produced by the instrument is pretty universal and that he looks forward to sharing it with the community.
“Kids love it. They say it sounds like magic, they say it sounds like Minecraft music. People of all ages are just mesmerized,” Baird said. “One thing that I’ve really found that I like about it is that when I’m busking, it doesn’t matter what your cultural background is. People tend to like it. It doesn’t matter what kind of music style you like. You’re going to like the sound because it’s such a novel, unique sound. It just touches the soul.”
Baird will put on a handpan concert from 11 a.m. to noon at Spring Into Art, performing at the amphitheater on the south end of Madison Avenue Central Park. For a full festival entertainment schedule, visit derbyks.com/springintoart.