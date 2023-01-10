New Kitchen instructor Sarah Hammond’s timing seemingly could not have been more perfect.
Hammond, one of the latest additions to the instructional cooking staff at the Hubbard Arts Center, joined on right before the start of the new year – which typically brings health-oriented resolutions. That is something The Kitchen and DRC was intentional about wanting Hammond to address.
“They were looking for somebody who had experience with vegan and gluten-free cooking and baking, and that’s my specialty,” Hammond said.
Prior to the new year, Hammond taught a couple holiday-theme baking classes on cake decorating and cookie stacking.
Starting in 2023, the health focus will get even more serious. Hammond just led a class (Jan. 9) on Meatless Mondays and other topics in the coming year will include Vegan Italian and intro to vegan cheeses, vegan baking, bread baking 101 and more.
“Everything will always be vegan because that’s they way I cook,” Hammond said.
Hammond is the owner and operator of Nice Bites Bakery and Poppies Cafe – the former a venture she started with her youngest daughter (who had the idea) seven years ago.
Although her daughter was the trained chef, Hammond brought in her own cooking experience from being a mom for over 30 years. She noted she enjoys the challenge and trying new recipes, so even when her daughter/partner moved away, she was hooked and ready to carry on the business.
“When my daughter first brought the idea to me, I was like ‘that’s a ridiculous idea; Wichita doesn’t need that.’ Then, we started researching and there was not a vegan bakery,” Hammond said. “It was her passion, but it has definitely become my passion and lifestyle as well.”
There was a gluten-free bakery in Clifton Square at the time, but Hammond noted that has since closed. Part of the mission in the business the Hammonds started was catering to a variety of diets regardless of people’s allergies, sensitivities, preferences, etc.
Everything Hammond sells at Nice Bites Bakery is vegan, with specialized gluten-free items available, and includes cookies, cakes, doughnuts and more. After launching at local farmers markets, Nice Bites items are now available at 11 locations in the Wichita metro – including The COOP and Coffeehouse in Derby and Jane’s Landing in Mulvane.
Hammond also launched Poppies Cafe – offering breakfast burritos, sandwiches and an expanded menu – inside Wichita’s Ruffin Building (9111 E. Douglas) in 2021.
With the classes at the Hubbard Arts Center, Hammond is taking that health focus even further and trying to empower her students to see the potential in that type of diet.
“I think that it’s important that people understand that vegan food is not gross; it is good, and that surprisingly a lot of things that you eat on a regular basis (i.e., oreos) are vegan,” Hammond said. “I would encourage anybody who’s even remotely thinking about adding a variety of fruit, vegetables and whole grains into their diet to take a class. I can maybe give them some insight into ways of cooking and seasoning that will make it tastier and something you want to eat over and over again. You will be surprised.”
Along with introducing some more sustainable cooking methods, Hammond intends to keep her classes fun and creative while also centered on nutritious eating.
Currently, Hammond is teaching one class a month. To sign up or view a full schedule of classes, visit www.derbyrec.com.