Derby native Terri Hamlett has been driving USD 260 students around for almost 20 years and through that time her mission has remained rather simple.
“Since usually we’re the first person they [students] see other than their family in the morning, we try to just be happy and encouraging – me and my partner, or my bus aide [special needs bus para Jasmine Edwards],” Hamlett said. “We try to always be kind, courteous and happy in the morning so that they get their day off to a good start. I feel like that’s our responsibility.”
Hamlett started as a bus driver with Derby Public Schools in 1996 and served in that position for 10 years. After taking a brief hiatus while her own children were teenagers, she eventually returned to the role and is going on her eighth year back with the district.
A friend persuaded Hamlett to pursue work as a bus driver initially. She saw it as a best of both worlds situation – allowing here to work and be a stay-at-home mom at the same time, getting the chance to driver her own kids to their sporting events, field trips, etc.
Currently, Hamlett serves as a bus driver for Tanglewood Elementary with nine students on her route – a number she has had since early childhood.
Three of those nine students are learning remotely at the moment, and with in-person classes being cancelled after spring break in 2020 that meant Hamlett and her crew of riders were coming up on a year of not seeing those remote learners regularly.
With that anniversary approaching, a plan was born. Hamlett had the idea to do a drive-by visit with current riders to see the remote learners. All parties – including Edwards, the district and parents on the route – quickly came on board with the idea.
Making signs and decorating the bus, Hamlett and her riders made their special visit on March 3 – with students on the bus particularly thrilled about the chance to see their friends.
“They got pretty excited and kind of jumped up and down,” Hamlett said. “A couple of them got off the bus and held the poster – we made them posters and signed them – when I got off the bus.”
Difficult as the year has been in some regards, Hamlett noted the students on her route have maintained a positive attitude, which has been great to see. With that continuing through the drive-by visit, she noted plans are in the works to do it again before the end of the school year to “let them know we’re thinking about them.”