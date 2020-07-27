Derby High School Principal Tim Hamblin recently gave an update on the school’s plan for class schedules.
“Many individuals, students, parents, and staff commented that managing eight classes in an online setting was very challenging,” Hamblin wrote in a statement sent out to families. “Taking this feedback and more into consideration, the administration has developed a schedule for the 2020-2021 school year that will allow Derby High School to deliver instruction in any of the possible formats and to transition from one to another seamlessly.”
The plan will limit the number of classes students and teachers have to manage during each nine weeks while “maintaining all of the course offerings within the Master Schedule.”
“Students will still take all of the courses they were scheduled to take during the 2020-2021 school year,” Hamblin said.
Green Day (Blocks 1-5) and White Day (Blocks 6-10) will be separated between the two nine weeks in each semester. During the first nine weeks, students will only attend their Green Day classes every day. During the second nine weeks, students will attend their White Day classes every day.
“This pattern will repeat in the spring with Green Days taking place during the third nine weeks and White Days during the fourth nine weeks,” Hamblin said.
The plan ensures that if schools are closed at any point in a semester, students will only be responsible for four classes instead of eight.
“Though not perfect, this model does allow DHS to transition from school in the building to school online smoothly and easily,” Hamblin said.
Hamblin went on to write that this plan “provides the best way to transition from in-person schooling to an online or hybrid form of schooling.”
“In this model graduation requirements remain intact,” Hamblin said. “There is no impact to the teacher’s contract. Students maintain the opportunity to take all of the classes they requested for this coming year.”
“[The] plan is not perfect, but the issues associated with this model are far less than with any other models developed and considered,” Hamblin said. “The uncertainties associated with [COVID-19] may never prove that this move was necessary, but to fail to plan is to plan to fail. The new model gives DHS the best opportunity to maintain the most normalcy possible in this anything but normal situation.”